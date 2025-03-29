Villagers Set Luxury Vehicle Ablaze After Foiling Cattle Theft in Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 29: A daring attempt at cattle theft in Latabari, Bokakhat, Assam, took a dramatic turn on March 28 when enraged villagers set a luxury vehicle on fire after the culprits abandoned it and fled the scene.

- Advertisement -

The incident unfolded when a group of four cattle thieves was caught in the act by a vigilant village protection group. The suspects had untied cattle from a cowshed and were attempting to load them into a high-end vehicle when villagers noticed the suspicious activity and raised an alarm.

Realizing they had been caught, the thieves panicked and fled under the cover of darkness, leaving behind both the stolen cattle and their getaway vehicle. Infuriated by the audacity of the crime, locals took matters into their own hands and set the abandoned vehicle ablaze, reducing it to ashes before authorities could intervene.

Police and fire brigade teams soon arrived at the scene and managed to douse the flames. The burnt vehicle was later identified by its registration number, AS12 AA 2648. Law enforcement officials have since launched a search operation to track down the absconding suspects.

This incident has once again brought attention to the growing concern of cattle theft in the region. With frustration mounting over repeated cases, villagers are increasingly taking direct action to protect their livestock. Meanwhile, police continue their investigation to apprehend those responsible for the attempted theft.