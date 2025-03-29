33.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 29, 2025
type here...

Villagers Set Luxury Vehicle Ablaze After Foiling Cattle Theft in Assam

The incident unfolded when a group of four cattle thieves was caught in the act by a vigilant village protection group.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 29: A daring attempt at cattle theft in Latabari, Bokakhat, Assam, took a dramatic turn on March 28 when enraged villagers set a luxury vehicle on fire after the culprits abandoned it and fled the scene.

- Advertisement -

The incident unfolded when a group of four cattle thieves was caught in the act by a vigilant village protection group. The suspects had untied cattle from a cowshed and were attempting to load them into a high-end vehicle when villagers noticed the suspicious activity and raised an alarm.

Related Posts:

Realizing they had been caught, the thieves panicked and fled under the cover of darkness, leaving behind both the stolen cattle and their getaway vehicle. Infuriated by the audacity of the crime, locals took matters into their own hands and set the abandoned vehicle ablaze, reducing it to ashes before authorities could intervene.

Police and fire brigade teams soon arrived at the scene and managed to douse the flames. The burnt vehicle was later identified by its registration number, AS12 AA 2648. Law enforcement officials have since launched a search operation to track down the absconding suspects.

This incident has once again brought attention to the growing concern of cattle theft in the region. With frustration mounting over repeated cases, villagers are increasingly taking direct action to protect their livestock. Meanwhile, police continue their investigation to apprehend those responsible for the attempted theft.

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Man Kills Wife in Drunken Rage in Assam’s Cachar District

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April