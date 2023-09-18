28 C
Vishwakarma puja celebrated in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 17: Vishwakarma puja, an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma who is known to be the divine architect, was celebrated in Diphu on Sunday.

This year it fell on the day of Kanya Sankranti or Kanya Sankramanam which comes on September 16 or17 as per the Gregorian calendar.

People in large numbers thronged the Diphu market to purchase decorative items like garlands, fruits and other items required during the worship of the deity. All shops in the market were open, which otherwise are closed on Sundays. Those selling decorative items and fruit vendors were able to cash in on the occasion.

Most of the business establishments, garages and workshops were being decorated with lights, with some celebrating the Vishwakarma puja on Sunday, while some will be celebrating it on Monday.

Meanwhile, The Hills Times, an English daily in Diphu also performed the Vishwakarma puja o0n Sunday.

The staff including Mukesh Chauhan and Binod Singnar participated in the puja. Prasads were distributed to all visiting the office.

