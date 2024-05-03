30 C
Friday, May 3, 2024
Vote Jihad exists but we don’t speak about it: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated:
HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 3: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, made a controversial statement on Friday, alleging communal voting patterns in the country, referring to it as ‘Vote Jihad’.

Sarma claimed that 90% of the votes in Muslim communities are a result of prior discussions, indicating a collective decision rather than individual choice.

His comments came in response to Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam’s previous statement suggesting that ‘Vote Jihad’ is the only solution to overthrow the current government.

Sarma further explained that the votes from the Hindu community are distributed across multiple parties including BJP, Congress, and the left. However, he observed a distinct pattern among Muslim voters, which he termed as ‘Vote Jihad’.

