Voters urged to support capable leaders

Assam
HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 12: The Koch Rajbonshi Students’ Union, through a press meet held here on Friday, criticised the BJP government’s statement that the tribalisation of the six communities is not an issue in the present context. The leaders of the union stated that the government has not granted tribal status to the Koch Rajbonshis. Instead, it has formed an autonomous council in four districts, including Goalpara, which cannot satisfy the Koch Rajbonshis. The union urged the people to vote for leaders who can strongly advocate for their demands regarding tribalisation in Parliament, rather than those who have remained silent on the matter.

