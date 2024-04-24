25.7 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
We Are Fighting For The Protection Of The Land Of Indigenous People: JI Kathar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 23: All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) backed independent candidate JI Kathar on Tuesday said that this election is a war for the protection of the indigenous people and the land.

He said this while addressing a rally which was held at Diphu Government Boys HS School playground.

“Election is also a war and we are fighting for the protection of the land of indigenous people. We are for the indigenous Assamese and indigenous Adivasis. Everyone should come forward to support and protect our people,” he added.

Kathar further said that the APHLC will fight against nepotism and cronyism, adding, “The party will not allow for a ‘one man show’ where all contract works are in one hand. Jobs will be created in five years”.

Commenting on the allegation of taking money from BJP, Kathar said, “There is allegation that I have taken Rs 2 crore. I was not born to take money. These are just false allegations leveled at me.”

Later, he urged Kathar for the protection of indigenous people.

On the other hand, Daniel Langthasa, former Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council said, “In 1969 we committed a great mistake. There was a chance of getting a hill state comprising North Cachar Hills and Mikir hills (Karbi Anglong), but that opportunity was missed and the hill state was given to Meghalaya”.

“If we had merged with Meghalaya at that time then by now North Cachar Hills would have 10 MLA seats and Karbi Anglong with 20 to 30 MLA seats,” he stated.

