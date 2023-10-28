30 C
Website of 'Amar Aditi' launched in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

 

NAGAON, Oct 27: Dr Sadananda Payeng, the principal of Nagaon ADP College, officiated the ceremonial launch of the website for the Assamese weekly newsletter ‘Amar Aditi’ during an event held at the college’s computer hub last Wednesday.

This development is poised to take the Assamese weekly newsletter, published from Nagaon, to a global audience. Dr Payeng, while inaugurating the website, emphasized the significance of this achievement for the Assamese language and the district. He expressed pride in the fact that ‘Amar Aditi’ is now accessible to a global readership and will play a crucial role in advancing the language in the future.

The event was attended by Dr Kulen Das, principal of Nowgong Girls’ College, noted Assamese storyteller Sibananda Kakoti, litterateur Thagit Mahanta, and a dozen senior journalists from the small town, as mentioned in a press note.

