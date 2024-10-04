25 C
Week-long Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan concludes in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Oct 3: The Swachh Bharat Mission, a week-long program that kicked off on September 17 and concluded on Wednesday as part of Mera Yuva Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, government of India, aims to create a people’s movement through public participation. As part of the program launched in India, Mera Yuva Bharat Morigaon district visited various places in six development zones of the district, especially Jagiroad Railway Station, Morigaon College, various areas of Morigaon town, Shaheed Surya Bora, and Shaheed Lakshya Deka Higher Secondary School. The cleanliness program was conducted at various places including State Hospital, Tarani Kalbari Tiwa Tribal Youth Association, Paghali Community Centre, Jajri Bazar area, Dhalpuria Anant Primary School, etc., in collaboration with several leading voluntary organisations in the district.  

The program was attended by Nehru Yuva Kendra District Youth Officer Bikash Chandra Pradhan, Nehru Yuva Kendra accountant and program officer Dhananjay Talukdar, youth leaders Tulsi Deka, Parth Pratim Gautam, Dharmaprasad Kalita, Imran Ali, Bhupen Das, Nitul Deka, and others. Delegates were encouraged by their participation. 150 youth representatives who participated in the program were presented with a cap bearing the My Bharat logo, a diary, and a pen each under the scheme.

