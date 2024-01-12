West Karbi Anglong’s initiative to improve education scenario

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: In a bid to enhance the education scenario in West Karbi Anglong and to make learning more playful, joyful, and accessible for all, a few initiatives have been taken. Guided by district commissioner Krishna Baruah, ACS, and led by assistant commissioner Bedanga Kashyap Das, ACS, and cooperated by the Education Department, the major initiative is introducing Vedic maths in schools. This has garnered significant support from the student community and is believed to make maths more accessible, develop analytical skills, facilitate faster calculations for competitive exams, and ensure that the beauty of maths is appreciated by all. It is worth mentioning that West Karbi Anglong has taken proactive steps to include Vedic maths as an essential part of the learning process. The resource person is Rupi Das, who holds an MPhil in mathematics from Strathclyde University, Glasgow.

The second initiative involves creating low-cost/waste material science toys/kits to ensure hands-on learning for school students in an area where the majority of facilities are still not available or are outside the reach of many. This is also believed to increase the enrollment rate, reduce dropout ratios, and ensure community-level participation to reap the benefits of science for all.

The third initiative is based on teleclasses/online classes and the invitation of guest speakers from renowned institutes like the California Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, etc., to motivate and inspire students to explore various career options and paths and instill in them a sense of discipline and commitment to pursue excellence in life.

It is hoped that in the coming days and years, these initiatives will see more fruition and develop the district as a leading education hub.