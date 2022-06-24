29 C
Wild elephant enters campus of Nagaon DC bungalow

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
NAGAON, June 23: A male wild elephant coming from Dhing Chapori, entered into the residence campus of deputy commissioner, Nagaon on Thursday morning and took a walk across its lawn as well as its orchard. The elephant then destroyed a boundary wall of the DC official bungalow, sources said.
Meanwhile the police on duty in the campus immediately managed to take the elephant out of the campus. The wild jumbo which was being chased by forest personnel through the small town also demolished the entry gate of Nagaon Bengali Boys’ HS School. Subsequently, the elephant was pushed back towards a waterbody near Jasingfa Resort at Morikolong – Mahrul agricultural field by the forest personnel, sources said adding that the elephant entered into Chakorigaon and then it took shelter in a jungle at Teliapohukata area after crossing the Kolong river.
The elephant was still there at Teliapohukata area till the time of filing this report and the forest personnel from Nagaon Forest Division were being deployed to keep a watch on the movement of the wild jumbo.

