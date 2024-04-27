29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Wild jumbo runs havoc in Assam's Dhekiajuli, 3 including 2 forest guards killed

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Dhekiajuli, April 27: Two forest department officials, injured in an elephant attack in Dhekiajuli, Assam, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment. The identities of the two forest rangers are yet to be revealed.

They were critically injured in the attack reported earlier in the day and were rushed to a hospital, but could not survive. Another individual, Jatin Tanti, was also killed in the same attack, taking the death toll to three.

The elephant had reportedly wandered out of the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food. The incident occurred in Dhiraimajuli village in the Dhekiajuli part of Sonitpur district.

Tanti had come up against a herd of elephants on Friday night, which led to his death. The two forest rangers were also injured in the attack and were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

