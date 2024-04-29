CCF Sandip Kumar visits Dhiraimajuli after elephant kills 3

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 28: Chief conservator of forest, (CCF) Sandip Kumar accompanying the local MLA, Ganesh Kumar Limbu visited Dhiraimajuli area near Dhekiajuli town in Sonitpur district on Sunday following the killing of three persons by a wild elephant in the village on Saturday.

The wild elephant had reportedly attacked three persons, including two forest guards, thereby killing them. Another person was also injured in the incident.

Villagers here are living in fear of attacks by wild elephants, which often stray into the villages in search of food.

Interacting with the media, Sandip Kumar expressed his concern over the unfortunate incident that had claimed the lives of two dedicated and expert forest guards along with a local villager.

“We are very grieved by this unfortunate incident as the two forest guards, Kuleswar Boro and Biren Rabha were honoured with many awards for their proficiency in dealing with many man-elephant conflict related issues. Their service was a major driving force for the state forest department and their untimely demise is an irreparable loss for us.”

“Dhiraimajuli is a fringe area of the river Brahmaputra. Wild elephants from the Orang National park and Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary enter the area creating mayhem among the people. So responding to the public demand, a forest beat office will soon be set up in the area for the protection of the people of the area from the wild elephants and wild attacks, thereby curbing the man-animal conflict.

The wild elephant is presently taking shelter in Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary.

Meanwhile, the chief conservator of forest also informed that an expert team of forest personnel from the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati has been camping in the area since Saturday evening and watching the animal.

He also visited the late Jaton Tanti’s residence, who was the first victim to be killed by the wild elephant. During his visit he expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. He was also accompanied by the conservator of the forest, C. Ramesh, DFO, Sonitpur, Nripen Nath Kalita and other forest officials.