Winter session of Bodo Territorial Council concludes

Two significant bills pass in the assembly 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 13: After giving nod to two significant bills, the two-day ‘Winter Session’ of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly concluded on Friday.

The session was chaired by the speaker of BTC Legislative Assembly Katiram Boro.

On the concluding day, the two significant bills were passed in the house that paved the way for bringing healthy regulations of the flood plain zoning and land and revenue regulation.

The bills were Bodoland Territorial Council Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2024 and the BTC Land & Revenue Regulation (Application & Amendment) Bill, 2024.  

Additionally, the Pramod Boro-led BTC government secured an amount of Rs 14.5787 under the Supplementary Demands for Grants in the council.

This funding is aimed at increasing the salaries and travel allowances of the BTC speaker, chief executive member (CEM), deputy CEM, and Member of Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) members. The demand was presented against the backdrop of the normal budget passed in the August 2024 budget Session.

“The winter session concluded today with the passing of two important bills that will be paving the way for flood control and land regulation in the Bodoland region,” Boro said.

He further said that the house saw a constructive discussion and strategic vision creation towards the building up for sustainable development across the region, adding, “The BTR government focus stays firmly on fostering peace and progress for the people of Bodoland region”.

