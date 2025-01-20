Woman assaulted in Jorhat; Bir Lachit Sena leader detained

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: In a disturbing incident that has left Jorhat city reeling, a young woman was assaulted near Nirmal Chariali, turning a verbal argument into a shocking public display of violence, as reported in a news bulletin.

The confrontation, captured on CCTV, shows Ritu Phukan, General Secretary of the Bir Lachit Sena’s Jorhat region, attacking the woman on a busy road, holding her by the hair and displaying bullying behavior.

Phukan’s brazen actions have drawn widespread condemnation, igniting debates over public safety and accountability.

The assault unfolded in full view of passersby, with many too stunned to react, though one brave bystander attempted to intervene.

However, the situation took an even more controversial turn when the bystander, a local pan shop owner who stepped in to help the victim, was taken to the police station.

Instead of being commended for his courage, he was reportedly forced to apologize for his intervention, raising serious concerns about the handling of the incident by authorities.

The Jorhat police swiftly detained Phukan, but the fallout from the attack has sparked outrage across Assam, with many questioning the influence of groups like the Bir Lachit Sena and the apparent intimidation faced by those who dare to oppose them.