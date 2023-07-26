32 C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Women Entrepreneurship Development Awareness programme conducted in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 25: A Women Entrepreneurship Development Awareness programme, aimed at promoting and supporting women entrepreneurs, was organised jointly by the Ministry of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprise (MSME), government of India, Tezpur branch, District Industry and Commerce Centre Tezpur, Edupur Employment Services Pvt. Ltd., and Tezpur Agro & Allied Processors Industry. The event, which took place at Edupur Society Conference Hall in Tezpur, focused on facilitating on-the-spot Udyam registration for women entrepreneurs, free of cost.

The programme commenced with an introduction to various MSME Schemes and their benefits by Raj Mohnani, assistant director, MSME, Tezpur Branch. This was followed by valuable insights provided by Manonayan Pathak, assistant manager, DICC, Sonitpur, and Dr Bitupan Bora, DEDC, Sonitpur. Amit Raj Konwar, founder director of Edupur Foundation, delivered a comprehensive training framework to the 30 women entrepreneurs present at the event. During his address, he stated the importance of mentorship, training, and guidance for aspiring women entrepreneurs, and stressed the need for regular skill development programs to empower them for successful business establishment.

The highlight of the event was the successful completion of over 30 free Udyam registrations for women entrepreneurs, facilitating their journey towards entrepreneurship with government support. The initiative aimed to encourage and enable more women to venture into business, providing them with the necessary resources and guidance for a successful entrepreneurial journey.

