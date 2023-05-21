Women get livelihood enhancement training under SITA in Nalbari

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 20: State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) vice-chairman Ramen Deka attended the closing ceremony of a two-day training programme of the project – ‘Integrated Approaches for Women Empowerment Adopting Scientific Organised Goat Farming for Livelihood Enhancement and Establishment of Model Goat Farm’ that was held at Kahua Resort, Nalbari on Friday. The program was organised by Goat Research Station, Burnihat, director of Research (Vety), Assam Agricultural University in collaboration with Anajori Development Society. The project was funded by the State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam and implemented by Assam Agricultural University in collaboration with Anajori Development Society, Nalbari.

The vice-chairman Ramen Deka, while addressing the programme, emphasised on the objective of the project which is to uplift the socio-economic condition of rural women. He said that the project will be an awareness generation and skill upgradation of the women farming community with special emphasis on goat farming. He further said that it will establish a village level knowledge sharing centre for dissemination of technology and serve as a capacity building of women farmers for undertaking goat farming as a business enterprise.

The programme was attended by BN Bhatacharjee, director of Research (Vety), Assam Agricultural University, Dr Dipak Bhuyan, chief scientist, Goat Research Centre, Burnihat, DS Hazari, ARO SITA and other officials including several members of Anajori Development Society.

