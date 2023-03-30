23 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Work on reducing maternal mortality rate: Jorhat DC to ASHAs

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 29: A district level convention of ASHA workers was held at the Sri Sri Pitambar Deva Goswami auditorium hall at the District Library here on Wednesday.

Addressing the convention, Jorhat deputy commissioner Pulak Mahanta said that ASHAs had an important role to play in reducing the maternal and infant mortality rates.

Asking them to carry on their dedicated services with renewed zeal, Mahanta complimented them for their earnest services during the Covid vaccination drives.

Additional deputy commissioner (Health) Damodar Barman, joint director, Health Services Dr Shashidhar Phukan (an Assam Saurav awardee) were among those who spoke in the programme.

Health department and NHM officials and staff also attended the programme.

Meanwhile, an awareness programme with stakeholders on rights and privileges of transgender community in Assam was held at the auditorium of the Jorhat Science Centre and Planetarium.

The event was organised by the district social welfare department in association with Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment, Assam in which principal of Jorhat Law College Dr Ajoy Kumar Das, Psychiatrist from JMCH Department of Psychiatry Dr Dipjyoti Bora and AKAM Foundation Pinky Biswas were the resource persons.

