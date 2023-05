HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 20: The department of English HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri and Sanmilita Prayash, Demow and IQAC, Demow College organised a workshop on acting in Demow Girls High School from May 10. The workshop on acting was inaugurated by Manoj Borpujari, a renowned film critic as well as poet on May 10. Xantanu Chowlik, National School of Drama Sikkim was the Resource Person and he provided training in the Workshop. The Workshop on Acting concluded on Saturday.