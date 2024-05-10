Workshop on artificial intelligence, robotics held

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 9: The Adhibidya Parishad, Morigaon with support from the B.Ed. College Morigaon on Thursday organized a workshop on artificial intelligence and robotics curriculum for principals of higher secondary schools at the auditorium of B.Ed. College here.

- Advertisement -

Artificial intelligence and robotics have been included as elective subjects for students in Class IX from this academic year.

While inaugurating the programme, Morigaon district commissioner Devashish Sharma said that artificial intelligence and the robotics have already taken the medical sector to the peak of development.

“Medical science is now advancing in the field of complicated diseases like cancer and serious brain diseases. Artificial intelligence and robotics will make our daily lives much easier in the future. Artificial intelligence and robotics have even ushered in radical changes in administration. It will revolutionize the world of education in the near future. It will become an integral part of our lives.”

He expressed satisfaction with the initiative to introduce artificial intelligence and robotics as an additional subject in the Grade IX curriculum. He said science and technology has spread widely but its application must be proper.

- Advertisement -

“We must be aware that excessive reliance on artificial intelligence does not hurt our emotions, human values, etc,” he said.

Speaking at the function, additional district commissioner of Morigaon, Pallavi Kachari urged the students to focus on mastering English along with their mother tongue to adopt the changes brought about by artificial intelligence in the coming days.

Morigaon district inspector of schools, Apurba Thakuria said, “Since I took over as the inspector of schools in the district, many steps have been taken to improve education in collaboration with the district administration. I always strive to establish the district as one of the best educational districts in the state and seek everyone’s cooperation for this. The Assam Secondary Education Council (ASEC) has announced the launch of a course on artificial intelligence and robotics at school level.”

Speaking at the function, prominent educationist Paresh Baishya said that school heads should be creative minded. The progress of a school is not possible without the hopeful efforts of the heads of schools. He explained how artificial intelligence will affect our social life in the present time.

- Advertisement -

Principal of the B.Ed. College, Dolly Buragohain expressed the hope that the workshop would popularise the subject of artificial intelligence and robotics especially in government medium schools.

Nazrina Rahman participated as a resource person and discussed many aspects of artificial intelligence.

Another resource person, Prasenjit Sharma participated in the workshop and explained about many educational apps that could benefit teachers and students through artificial intelligence. He emphasized that schools should introduce artificial intelligence and robotics with interest.

Jaya Prabha Boro, a prominent physician emphasized on the mental aspect of the students in her speech. The meeting was attended by retired headmaster Manmohan Rajbanshi who presented a survey on the results of the High School Leaving Certificate Examination in Morigaon district. The meeting was also attended by the secretary of Morigaon District Adhividya Parishad, Rekhamani Buragohain.

The workshop also deliberated on topics such as review of high school leaving examination results, 2024 results, compilation of school history, students’ health and precautions to be taken during floods. In addition, a book titled ‘Chandra Samai’ on menstrual precautions and hygiene published by the Assam Foundation of North America was distributed among the school principals.