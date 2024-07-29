Workshop on Bhupendra Sangeet and Bishnu Rabha Sangeet concludes 

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 28: A 10-day summer workshop on Bhupendra Sangeet and Bishnu Rabha Sangeet, initiated by Sonaiparia Kala-Krishti Bikash Kendra, Gerua, commenced on July 18, 2024, and concluded on Saturday evening at Gerua. The event was organised by the director of Cultural Affairs, Assam, and supported by the Jagiroad Culture Centre.

The All Assam competition for Bhupendra Sangeet and Bishnu Rabha Sangeet was held amongst 75 aspirants participating in the workshop. The summer workshop was formally inaugurated by senior reporter Nayan Goswami. The competition was held in two categories, ‘A’ and ‘B’, for 120 selected songs of both music legends, Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha. The judging panel included noted musician Surya Goswami, Tanseng Timung (teacher at Jagiroad Sur Deul Sangeet Vidyalaya), and Prasanna Kr Medhi (principal of Morigaon Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya).

During the workshop, Surya Goswami recalled his twenty years of experience with Dr Bhupen Hazarika at musical events across the country, mesmerising everyone in attendance.

A meeting in connection with the closing ceremony of the workshop was held, presided over by Gyan Muhan Deka, president of Sonaiparia Kala-Krishti Bikash Kendra, Gerua. DCO Morigaon Angshuman Dutta attended as the chief guest. The meeting was conducted by working president Pankaj Goswami, with contributions from VP Rameshwar Deka, secretary Debajit Deka, Ritamoni Goswami, Chandan Saikia, Chandan Bordoloi, Keswab Bora, Dibjyoti Bora, Utpal Konwar, Dip Bordoloi, Binud Bora, Utpal Deka, Prashidha Goswami, Dipjyoti Saikia, Nitu Bora, and Raju Bordoloi.