Workshop on ‘Sustainable Rice Farming and Marketing’ in Titabar

JORHAT, Sept 18: A three-day workshop on ‘Sustainable Rice Farming and Marketing’ was inaugurated at the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Office, Titabar conference hall on Wednesday. Dr Raj Kumar Gohain Baruah, assistant professor of the department of Botany, Mariani College, presented a topic on ‘Unlocking new opportunities for small rice cultivators in the agri-food industry through effective marketing strategies and e-NAM’s e-marketing platform’.

The workshop, sponsored by Chaudhary Charan Singh National Institute of Agricultural Marketing (CCS-NIAM), was locally organised by the Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Labourers’ Development Association (TETGLDA) with assistance from the District Agriculture Office, Jorhat. The event saw around 40 participants in attendance. The inaugural session was graced by Praneeta Talukdar, SDAO, Titabar; Rani Kachari Amchi, ADO, Madhapur Circle; and Ananya Baruah, ADO, Mariani Circle.

Ashwini Kumar Tasa, general secretary of the TETGLDA, who delivered the opening remarks, outlined the workshop’s objectives. The day concluded with a session by Ankur Gogoi, representing the Tea & Ex-Tea Garden Labourers’ Development Association. He thanked the program guide, Dr SR Singh of CCS-NIAM.

Prominent attendees included Kaushaik Kumar from IIPMB Centre Jorhat and Rikul Kalita from the NGO. Additionally, reading materials were distributed among participants in printed form.