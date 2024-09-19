27.3 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...

Workshop on ‘Sustainable Rice Farming and Marketing’ in Titabar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 18: A three-day workshop on ‘Sustainable Rice Farming and Marketing’ was inaugurated at the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Office, Titabar conference hall on Wednesday. Dr Raj Kumar Gohain Baruah, assistant professor of the department of Botany, Mariani College, presented a topic on ‘Unlocking new opportunities for small rice cultivators in the agri-food industry through effective marketing strategies and e-NAM’s e-marketing platform’.

- Advertisement -

The workshop, sponsored by Chaudhary Charan Singh National Institute of Agricultural Marketing (CCS-NIAM), was locally organised by the Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Labourers’ Development Association (TETGLDA) with assistance from the District Agriculture Office, Jorhat. The event saw around 40 participants in attendance. The inaugural session was graced by Praneeta Talukdar, SDAO, Titabar; Rani Kachari Amchi, ADO, Madhapur Circle; and Ananya Baruah, ADO, Mariani Circle. 

Ashwini Kumar Tasa, general secretary of the TETGLDA, who delivered the opening remarks, outlined the workshop’s objectives. The day concluded with a session by Ankur Gogoi, representing the Tea & Ex-Tea Garden Labourers’ Development Association. He thanked the program guide, Dr SR Singh of CCS-NIAM. 

Prominent attendees included Kaushaik Kumar from IIPMB Centre Jorhat and Rikul Kalita from the NGO. Additionally, reading materials were distributed among participants in printed form.

Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Renowned radio artiste Digen Mahanta passes away

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter