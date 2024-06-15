World Blood Donor Day organised at Lekhapani, under Tinsukia district

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 14: The Indian Army organised an awareness lecture and blood donation camp on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day at Lekhapani, under Tinsukia district, with the campaign ‘A Call to Action for Life-Saving Donations’ on Friday.

The event was attended by students, teachers, and local youth to create awareness about the importance of blood donation on World Blood Donor Day.

This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the crucial need for safe blood and blood products and to honour the selfless individuals who donate blood to save lives. World Blood Donor Day, initiated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), highlights the critical role of voluntary blood donors in healthcare systems around the world.

This year’s theme, ‘A Call to Action for Life-Saving Donations’, underscores the importance of regular blood donations to ensure a stable supply of safe blood for patients in need.

The event was attended by 120 students, teaching staff of schools, and more than 50 youths who actively participated in the blood donation camp organised at Lekhapani, Tinsukia district.

The event created a sense of unity and fostered goodwill among the local populace, who pledged their continued support to the security forces.