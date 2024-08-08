World Breastfeeding Week launched at Nagaon Medical College and Hospital

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 7: In a concerted effort to promote the crucial benefits of breastfeeding, the department of Community Medicine at Nagaon Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Guwahati Icon, organised an event to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week.

- Advertisement -

The event was initiated with a welcome address by Dr Mousumi Krishnatreya, head of the department of Community Medicine, who extended a warm greeting to the esteemed dignitaries, including Dr Mihir Kumar Goswami, principal cum chief superintendent of NMCH; Dr Kabindra Deva Sarma, medical superintendent of NMCH; photographer chef Atul Lahkar; Sunita Deka, president of the Rotary Club of Guwahati Icon; and Manish Bhardwaj, a member of the Rotary.

Following their invitation and felicitation, the dignitaries participated in a lighting ceremony to mark the occasion. Dr Mihir Kumar Goswami addressed the audience, emphasising the critical role of breastfeeding in maternal and child health. During the event, a bilingual booklet on breastfeeding, authored by Dr Jnanendra Nath Sharma and published by the department of Community Medicine, was ceremonially released. The booklet aims to serve as a vital resource for parents and caregivers, providing essential information on breastfeeding practices and benefits.

Atul Lahkar and Sunita Deka shared their insights on breastfeeding, offering personal anecdotes and professional perspectives that resonated with attendees. Their contributions underscored the multifaceted nature of breastfeeding, extending beyond mere nutrition to encompass emotional and social dimensions.

The event also featured a photo exhibition dedicated to breastfeeding, showcasing powerful imagery contributed by internationally recognised photographer chef Atul Lahkar. The exhibition aimed to highlight the beauty and significance of breastfeeding, engaging the community visually and emotionally.

- Advertisement -

Scientific sessions enriched the program, with presentations by Dr Mousumi Krishnatreya and Dr Hiyeswar Borah focusing on the health benefits of breastfeeding as well as practical approaches to support breastfeeding mothers, reinforcing the importance of community support in promoting breastfeeding practices.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Shaheen Rahman.