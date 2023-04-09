World Health Day Organised

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 8: National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB), Assam headquarter, Tinsukia has organised the World Health Day in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority and joint director of health services, Tinsukia on Friday.

The programme of World Health Day was celebrated at Gyankunj Ashram, Barguri, Tinsukia. Free health checkups of about sixty children took place on the occasion. The organisation had distributed educational materials among the children. The joint directorate of health provided health check-ups to the children with the help of a modern medical mobile van.

The blood samples of the students were collected and required medicines were provided to them. The doctors and nurses who served in the camp were presented with certificates of appreciation.

After the health camp, National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau Assam President Nishant Thard called for steps to create awareness on health issues and encourage the people to adopt good habits in a short meeting arranged at the end of the medical camp. In the meeting, the state patron of the organisation, Tilak Handique also addressed the gathering. The team of Sibsagar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Golaghat of the organisation also celebrated World Health Day in their respective venues, informed Mrinmay Kumar Nath, the media officer of the organisation.