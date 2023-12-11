19 C
World Human Rights Day marked in Jorhat with strong community support against gender-based violence

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 10: The North East Affected Areas Development Society (NEADS) and United Women Rights Protection Forum jointly organised a special program in Pirakata Bharaluagaon, Jorhat, to observe World Human Rights Day. The event served as a platform for reflecting on the intersectionality of gender-based violence and human rights.

This program marked the culmination of the ‘16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence,’ observed by the international community from November 25 to December 10. NEADS director Tirtha Prasad Saikia highlighted that NEADS, along with the United Women Rights Protection Forum and community members, actively engaged in grassroots events and campaigns during this period to raise awareness and initiate conversations about gender-based violence.

Saikia mentioned that the 16-day activism period saw a variety of activities across various locations in Jorhat district, with NEADS taking a leading role in organising community-level discussions, workshops, and awareness campaigns. These initiatives not only highlighted the prevalence of gender-based violence but also advocated support for survivors.

The events witnessed participation from diverse sections of the community, fostering a sense of solidarity and collective responsibility. Saikia expressed enthusiasm about the community’s engagement, stating that the response from women in communities has been encouraging. He found it inspiring to see individuals from all walks of life coming together to address the urgent issue of gender-based violence.

Saikia emphasised that this collective effort is essential for creating lasting change and promoting a culture of respect and equality. He encouraged continued dialogue and action to eradicate gender-based violence, making Assam a safer and more inclusive place for everyone.

