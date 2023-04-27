World Malaria Day observed

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 26: World Malaria Day (WMD) was observed in all medical blocks PHC in both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, in efforts to fight and control Malaria and mobilise action to combat the disease. The theme of the observation was – ‘Time to deliver zero malaria: Invest, innovate, implement’.

In Diphu, it was observed at Diphu Club, where deputy secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, in-charge health & family welfare, D Baruah; joint director of Health Services, Dr Borsing Rongpi; senior medical & health officer cum district medical officer, Dr Semsing Singnar; district programme manager, National Health Mission, Amarjit Tisso and district VBD consultant, NCVBDC, Karbi Anglong, Obed Killing attended the programme.

Representatives from Red Cross Society, Lions Club, Jirsong Asong NGO also participated in the meeting. Various activities like fever surveillance, awareness meeting, rallies, impregnation of bed nets, leaflets distribution, announcements through loudspeakers, social campaigns through mass media were also undertaken to mark the occasion.

India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries Oldest university in India Spectacular Border Gateways Of India