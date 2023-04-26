36 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
World Malaria Day observed all over Assam  

The theme of this year was ‘Time to deliver zero malaria: Invest, innovate, implement’

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, April 25: Team NHM Assam observed World Malaria Day across the state to raise awareness on the disease and its preventive measures and treatment on Tuesday. World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 annually around the world to raise awareness on malaria disease, preventative measures and treatment.
The Assam Health department has been proactively involved in controlling and bringing down the incidences of malaria in the state and zero deaths have been reported in the last two and a half years.
“Our healthcare workers have been tirelessly working to deliver zero malaria status and have been reasonably successful at it. We are working on the formula of ‘invest, innovate & implement’ to attain our target of zero malaria in the state. I would also like to appeal to the public that if any symptoms of malaria appear like fever, nausea, vomiting, accompanied by excessive sweating and weakness immediately visit your nearest health centre. Treatment for malaria is free of cost at all government health facilities. We are committed and striving towards attaining zero malaria status in Assam,” Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, mission director, National Health Mission, Assam.
On this occasion, all the district health team observed different activities like online quiz contest, rally, ITBN camp, awareness meetings, impregnation of bed nets, miking, distribution of leaflets, drawing and quiz competitions in schools, street plays, blood slide collections and fever screenings up to the sub-centre level.
