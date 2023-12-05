25 C
World Soil Day: Assam CM urges people to enhance soil health

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sama on Tuesday termed soil as soul of mother earth and called urged people to enhance its health.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated that soil plays a determinant role in sustaining life on this planet.

“Soil is the soul of Mother Earth! The founding element of Panch Tattva, soil plays a determinant role in sustaining life on this planet. It is through soil that we get the basic necessities of life and where we sustain ourselves. On #WorldSoilDay, I call upon everyone to work towards enhancing soil health so that the future generations can continue to reap the benefits of this crucial element,” Sarma wrote on X.

World Soil Day was officially endorsed by the FAO Conference in June 2013. Subsequently, the 68th United Nations General Assembly was approached, and an official request for its adoption was made. As a result, on December 5, 2014, the UN General Assembly officially designated this date as the inaugural World Soil Day.

As per United Nations (UN), World Soil Day 2023 (WSD) and its associated campaign strive to heighten awareness regarding the critical connection between soil and water in the pursuit of sustainable and resilient agrifood systems. Serving as a distinctive global platform, WSD not only commemorates the significance of soils but also encourages and involves citizens worldwide in efforts to enhance soil health.

