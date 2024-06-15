29 C
Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crore seized in Assam, 3 held

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, June 14: Narcotic drugs valued at Rs six crore were seized in Assam’s Cachar district on Friday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Three persons, including a woman, from Mizoram were arrested in this connection.

“Based on secret inputs, @cacharpolice carried out a special operation in an inter-state border area and apprehended 3 people who were in possession of 21,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 6cr,” Sarma posted on X.

Yaba is a combination of stimulants, the most important being methamphetamine and caffeine. It has many aliases like Thai name ‘crazy medicine’, ‘madness drug’ or ‘Nazi speed’.

The consignment was brought from a neighbouring state, he said.

Sources said the arrested persons brought the consignment from Mizoram.

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched an operation in the Saptagram area on the Silchar-Aizawl Road and the trio had come to the spot on a two-wheeler to hand over the consignment to another group of people who had arrived in a car.

On seeing the police, those inside the car managed to escape from the spot but the three persons could not, a police official said.

The police launched a search operation to nab those who managed to escape from there, he added.

Earlier, 2,20,000 Yaba tablets worth more than Rs 66 crore were seized on Wednesday from Karimganj district. The police also recovered 36,000 tablets from Karbi Anglong district on the same day.

The chief minister congratulated the Assam Police for its efforts in making the state drug-free. (PTI)

