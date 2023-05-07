Yoga Training And Health Centre Launched At Tezpur Central Jail

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 6: Under National Ayush Mission Assam a yoga training and health centre was inaugurated at Tezpur Central Jail on Saturday in association with All Assam Rural Library Association. On the occasion a day-long programme and a meeting was held which was presided over by Arup Phukan, superintendent, Tezpur Central Jail.

At the outset of the inaugural programme he lit the ceremonial lamp and delivered a mind blowing speech on the need and benefits of yoga in our day to day life and on yoga training.

Among others the meeting was attended by Dr Zia Uddin Ahmed, joint director, District Health Services Sonitpur, Bhaben Bora, editor, Kalangpar Weekly, Bankim Barua, president, Sonitpur District Rural Library Association and in their speech all the guest highlighted the importance of yoga and its manifold influence on our life as a whole. Dr. Jimmy Brahma, regular physician of the jail, attended the meeting as guest of honour. Dilip Kumar Boro, jailer of the Tezpur Central narrated the purpose of the meeting which was moderated by Khagen Chandra Nath, assistant secretary of the Rural Library Association. Yoga instructors Amarjyoti Bora and Kankana Bora demonstrated yogasana to the inmates of the jail. The Rural Library Association also provided all the necessary yoga equipment to the jail inmates during the programme.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Ayush Mission has initiated an innovative scheme through various voluntary organisations to keep the jail inmates mentally and physically healthy by providing yoga and physical exercises daily in the morning and evening through such centres.