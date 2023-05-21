Yogic science students complete internship programme

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, May 20: Dibya Jyoti Deka and Swaroop Jyoti Deka, master degree 4th semester students from the Department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy at Mahapurusha Srimanta Shankaradeva Vishwavidyalaya here, recently concluded a 21-day internship programme in various locations throughout Assam. The duo conducted a total of 59 yoga sessions, leaving a positive impact on the participants and garnering immense satisfaction.

The internship began at the police reserve camp in Diphu, Karbi Anglong, where Dibya Jyoti Deka and Swaroop Jyoti Deka initiated the yoga sessions. They continued their journey, imparting their knowledge and expertise at diverse venues, including the ISKCON temple, different schools, an old-age home, parks, a hockey stadium, an NGO for special children, an office, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, jail, Rampur Village, and, most recently, at Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University in Guwahati, Assam, for the induction of new faculty members.

During their internship, the students showcased a comprehensive range of practices, including Suksma Vyama, Asana, Pranayama, Meditation, Yoga therapy, Naturopathy, and more. They also enlightened participants about the eight limbs of Yoga, with a particular focus on the principles of Yama, including Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truthfulness), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (celibacy), and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness), highlighting the benefits of adhering to these ethical guidelines.

Following these rules, individuals can experience a multitude of benefits, both physical and mental. Practicing Ahimsa cultivates compassion and peaceful interactions, while Satya promotes honesty and authenticity in all aspects of life. Asteya encourages integrity and respects others’ property, while Brahmacharya fosters self-control and a balanced approach to life’s pleasures. Lastly, Aparigraha promotes simplicity and non-attachment, allowing individuals to overcome greed and experience contentment.

- Advertisement -

Expressing their gratitude, Dibya Jyoti Deka and Swaroop Jyoti Deka extended their thanks to the Head of the Department, Dr Ujjwal Arun Maske, and all the faculty members at Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Vishwavidyalaya for their support and guidance throughout the internship. They also expressed their appreciation to all those who contributed to the successful conduct of the Yoga sessions, ensuring the dissemination of knowledge and the promotion of holistic well-being. The impactful work of these dedicated students not only provided valuable experiences for the participants but also served as a testament to the growing importance of yoga in today’s world. By sharing their expertise and inspiring others to embrace the principles of Yoga, Dibya Jyoti Deka and Swaroop Jyoti Deka have truly made a positive impact on the lives of those they encountered during their internship programme, a release stated here.