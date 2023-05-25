Zero performance schools of 2022 show mettle in 2023 HSLC result 

The schools with zero performance in the 2022 HSLC result have shown that they too can bring good results and has proved it in the recently declared HSLC result. The teachers said it was hard work, dedication and motivation to students that have succeeded from zero performance to good result.Notably, SEBA had decided to withdraw the affiliation of 105 schools in the state as of March 31, 2022, due to zero performance in HSLC result, 2022. Among these 105 schools, six schools are in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. They are Inglongkiri High School, Diphu Night High School, Deopani High School, Ok-kereng High School, Jaipong Adarsha High School and Menmiji High School.Even the Directorate of Secondary Education, Govt. of Assam, has called up these teachers to give an explanation for the poor performance.One of the schools with zero performance in 2022 who showed good results this time was Ok-kereng High School.The headmistress, Monica Rongpi said her school in 2022 was in zero performance, but this year out of 25 students 18 have passed, 5 compartmental and 2 failed. One student got star marks. The pass percentage was 72 percent.Narrating about how she took the trouble to get good results said it was due to the collective efforts of all teachers and their own initiatives.“We have determined from zero performance to getting good results. We have conducted remedial classes even during summer vacation. All the teachers have taken no holiday and were engaged in remedial classes. Each teacher took 2 hours of classes. Mid-day meal was given to the students so that they don’t miss the remedial classes. Sometimes, from our own expenses we buy biscuits and soft drinks for students,” the headmistress said.The headmistress said that as there was no Math teacher, they hired a teacher from Diphu to teach Maths. The monthly honorarium of Rs 5000 per month that was to be given to the hired teacher was contributed among teachers. The local Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Nomati and Executive Member (EM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Ritesh Enghi has also contributed in paying the honorarium of the hired teacher.Home visits were taken out to know the problems students at home, she informed. She gave collective credit to teachers, students and parents for the result as well as EM, KAAC Ritesh Enghi and EM, KAAC, Education, Richard Tokbi for their encouragement and support.The headmaster of Menmiji High School, Humson Timung said it was not an easy task for him to achieve good results with insufficient number of teaching staff. In 2022, the school has shown zero performance. This year, 32 students have appeared out of which 11 passed. 3 in the second division and the rest in the third division. The pass percentage was 32.37 percent.The School Managing and Development Committee (SMDC) has appointed two contractual teachers to teach Assamese and Hindi subjects. Salary of Rs 5000 per month for the contractual teacher was given from annual grant or sometimes through headmaster’s own pocket.Timung has taken much trouble in preparing the students for matric exams. A joint test used to be conducted combining his students and students of the nearby private schools for building up competitive spirit.One of the astounding things done by the headmaster is that he has engaged his wife, Renuka Enghipi (HS passed) to help him in teaching the students of Class 6 and 7 free of cost.“I have asked my wife to help me in teaching. This is her willingness to render her service to the students without any pay,” the headmaster said.As most of the students come from poor family backgrounds and sometimes have to make up for the form fill-up and examination fees by the headmaster. Timung has to cover 12 km vice-versa from home to reach his school.Headmistress of Jaipong Adarsha High School, Biju Bala Laskar said with zero performance and this year out of 24 appeared 23 passed with one compartmental. 1 got first division, 21 in second and 1 in third division. The pass percentage was 95.83 percent.Remedial classes, regular unit tests and providing suggestions and notes were given to students to prepare for their exams. Laskar said there are no royal BSc and Bio-Chemistry teachers.Inglongkiri High School with zero performance in 2022, but this time showed a cent percent result. Out of 12 appeared all have passed. 4 in first, 7 in second and 1 in third division. The headmaster, Jaydeb Ch Das said regular checks on student’s performance, proper guidance and support has brought cent percent results. Das suggested that to free teachers from school financial assessment an accountant post can be appointed.