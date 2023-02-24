Airtel deploys AI-powered speech analytics solutions

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Thursday announced that it had built an AI-based solution, in collaboration with NVIDIA which will improve the overall customer experience for all inbound calls to its contact centre. Notably, Airtel contact centre operations are amongst the busiest in the world, servicing over 360 million customers and handling over 100 million calls annually.

To develop this specialised speech application, Airtel leveraged the NVIDIA NeMo conversational AI toolkit and NVIDIA Triton Inference Server, a multi-framework inference serving software, supported in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite. NVIDIA’s advanced software and Airtel’s deep learning-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) models allow Airtel to accurately interpret language and make practical changes to its operations to serve agents and consumers better, delivering output at 30% of the typical computing cost. This technology also runs on a much lower carbon footprint making it better for the environment through lower Green House Gas (GHG) emissions.

Speaking about the engagement, Adarsh Nair, CEO of Airtel Digital, said, “We are thrilled to be working with NVIDIA to build cutting-edge solutions that allow us to serve our customers better. AI has the potential to revolutionise the way we do business, and we are confident that this shall help us push the boundaries of innovation in the industry.”