Ather Energy announces ‘Ather Electric December’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric scooter manufacturers in India, announced its latest initiative ‘Ather Electric December’ – a programme offering lucrative cash benefits, EMI interest savings and free Extended Warranty to its customers. The program is aimed at providing a seamless and hassle free transition experience for EV enthusiasts with value added services and accelerating the adoption of EVs in the country.

This initiative offers deals amounting to Rs 24,000, including up to Rs 6,500 in cash benefits. This comprises Rs 5,000 as part of the ‘Ather Electric December’ program, along with an additional Rs 1,500 in corporate offer benefits. The offers are valid on Ather’s best selling scooter the 450X and the 450S till December 31.

Additionally, the availability of Ather’s exceptional 5.99% rate of interest per annum financing plan, enabling savings of up to Rs 12,000 on EMI interests, offers potential buyers an efficient financial solution. This, coupled with additional financing schemes like Zero Down Payment and 60-Month EMI tenures, significantly simplifies the purchase of the Ather 450X and 450S models.

The offer also encompasses a complimentary Ather Battery ProtectTM, assessed at Rs 7,000 in value. This package includes a warranty that safeguards the battery for a duration of 5 years or 60,000 km. Additionally, it boasts an industry-leading 70% State-of-Health (SoH) guarantee.