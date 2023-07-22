M/S Kashliwal MotorCorp launches NE’s first exclusive Chetak experience centre

HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 21: M/S Kashliwal MotorCorp, the authorised dealer of Chetak Technology Ltd, proudly inaugurated the North East’s inaugural ‘Exclusive Chetak Experience Centre’ situated on G S Road, Guwahati. This exciting venture was unveiled on Friday, offering customers a remarkable opportunity to explore and experience the cutting-edge Chetak Premium Electric Scooters.

The event was graced by Subhash Kashliwal Jain, the managing director of Kashliwal MotorCorp, who took the honour of presenting the Chetak Premium Electric Scooters. The occasion was further dignified by the presence of Gopala Sreevatsav and Arpit Srivastava, representing Chetak Technology Ltd. It was indeed a moment of pride for Kashliwal as his dealership became the first in the North Eastern region to retail Bajaj Auto’s Chetak Premium Electric Scooter.

The Chetak Exclusive Workshop stands out for its exceptional offerings, providing an oil-free, dust-free, and noiseless environment. With a highly trained service team and readily available spares, customers can expect a hassle-free and top-notch service experience.

Amidst the current challenges of escalating fuel prices and growing concerns about pollution, the people of Assam have shown immense enthusiasm in embracing electric vehicles. The first set of customers expressed their joy and satisfaction in owning the Chetak Premium Electric Scooter, which has revived fond memories of the classic Bajaj Chetak scooter. They also emphasised their confidence in choosing Chetak, given that it is manufactured and produced by the reputable Bajaj Auto Ltd, with the added advantage of the state-of-the-art sales and service facilities at the dealership.

The Chetak, proudly manufactured by Bajaj Auto Ltd, boasts a rich heritage of 75 years in the automobile industry. Offering a fully metal body, the scooter’s ECO mode provides an impressive true range of 90+ kms with just a 4-hour full charge, consuming close to 3 units of electricity. The Chetak Premium Electric Scooter comes with a 3-year/50,000 kms warranty, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to quality and durability. Its features, such as keyless start, LED headlamps, direct drive transmission, on-board charger, and sequential blinkers, combined with its comfortable stance and seating, make it a popular choice among customers.

The Chetak Premium Electric Scooter is attractively priced at Rs 1,45,090 (Ex-showroom), and for a limited period, customers can avail themselves of central government and state government subsidies. it is available in three striking colours – indigo metallic, brooklyn black, and hazelnut.

Customers can take advantage of the exciting exchange offer by trading in any old 2-wheeler for a brand-new Chetak (EV). For those needing financial assistance, various loan facilities with up to 90% coverage on the vehicle cost, along with low down payment and low-interest rates, are available. The showroom is open for bookings and test rides.

Subhash Kashliwal Jain, the MD of Kashliwal MotorCorp, warmly welcomed all prospective customers to visit the showroom and personally experience the Chetak Premium Electric Vehicle through test rides. He emphasised that the Chetak stands as the best-in-class scooter available today. For more information, interested individuals can contact 7099042330 or 7099096158.

