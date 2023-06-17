Bhutan-Siliguri-Bangladesh corridor to boost trade among India’s neighbours

KOLKATA, June 16 (PTI): Businessmen from the region want to promote the development of a Bhutan-Siliguri-Bangladesh corridor to boost trade among the neighbouring nations.

At the recently concluded Bimstec business conclave here, businessmen present told PTI that improving road connectivity in North Bengal that links the three countries – Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal – will not only improve trade volume, but will also help generate employment.

“The real place to invest is North Bengal. Siliguri’s rail network can be used by all the countries to send consignments to Kolkata and beyond,” said Aviral Jain, the chief of Pristine Hindustan Infraprojects Projects Private Limited.

He said ICD Dabgram is the first rail-linked dry port in the North Bengal region strategically located to serve a huge catchment area of North Bengal, Sikkim, North Bihar, Northeast and also cater to the transit shipments for Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

“ICD Dabgram provides a new gateway to the land-locked countries of Bhutan and Nepal. It can also serve North Bangladesh for which ICD Dabgram will be the nearest rail-head and dry port much nearer to Dhaka or Chittagong,” he added.

Rabiul Alam, the managing director of Shams Group of Companies in Bangladesh, said his country is geographically connected with the Northeastern states of India and river routes between the countries should be developed for better trade relations.

“As of now cargo ships go empty from Bangladesh and return loaded from India. There is a massive trade imbalance. We need to revive the river routes as it will benefit all,” he added.

Gopal Waiba Lama, Managing Director of Sunrise Export, Bhutan, said the country depends totally on road transport which is not enough to handle the trade.

“We need waterways to be developed. We have two important rivers that can be used for ferrying goods to India and Bangladesh,” he said.

Lama added that a water port at Lhamoizingkha in south Bhutan would be greatly beneficial for trade and commerce.

He added that the Eastern Waterways Grid has the potential to rejuvenate the economies of Bhutan, Nepal, India and Bangladesh.