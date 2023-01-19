BMW Launches X7 In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: BMW’s flagship Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) – the new BMW X7 was launched in India on January 18. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, this bespoke model can be booked at BMW dealerships from today onwards. Deliveries will commence in March 2023.

Vikram Pawah, president of BMW Group India said, “The language of luxury is changing. Today’s luxury is about purpose and substance, meaning and mindfulness. The BMW X7 is a symbol of forward – a natural match for the uncompromising expectations of those who drive the world. It touches the highest echelons of emotional driving pleasure and exclusivity. And now the new X7 offers more of everything: more presence, more luxury, more intelligence, and more efficiency. It is a state-of-the-art companion for every journey. Connoisseurs immediately recognise it as the leader in its own right as it heralds a unique dimension in mobility. That is the unequivocal reason behind the immense continuing success of the X7.”

The generous exterior dimensions and expansive surfaces of the new BMW X7 radiate an expression of grandeur. The new imposing yet progressive front differentiates it from its predecessor and other X models. The large kidney grille comes with newly designed intricate double bars with chrome highlights. The new LED headlights are now housed in two separate modules giving the vehicle a high-tech appearance. The central air intake is framed by two eye-catching chrome air vents. The newly designed front apron adds the final touch while functional upright air curtains improve aerodynamics. Modern impulses such as 3D taillights with a new inner graphic and connecting chrome bars covered by smoked glass are real eye-catchers.

The eight-speed Steptronic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. The spread of Driver Assistance Systems is more extensive than ever. They support and relieve the driver, thus increasing comfort and safety. Standard equipment includes functions like cruise control, the attentiveness assistant, parking assistant professional with surround view camera, drive recorder, remote parking via smartphone, and reversing assistant.