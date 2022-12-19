First-Ever BMW XM Launched

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: The first-ever BMW XM was launched in India on Sunday. The completely built-up unit (CBU) is available for bookings at BMW dealership network and the deliveries will commence from May 2023 onwards.

As BMW M GmbH’s 50th anniversary celebrations continue, it brings high performance like never experienced before. The first-ever XM is the first standalone M model since the BMW M1. Like the legendary mid-engined sports car M1, the XM has been developed fully independently, with no conceptual baseline to be found in the BMW model range.

The first-ever BMW XM exudes emotional potency beyond traditional norms and conventions. A unique vehicle concept, it wraps up various elements of an innovative drive system, high-performance technology in a head-turning design.

Vikram Pawah, BMW Group India said, “Driven by motorsport, the BMW M automobiles have lived up to the highest standards of agility, dynamics and power. Powerful engines combined with an expressive design, exude passion in every single aspect of these high-performance automobiles. A new era is beginning, an era of emotion, electrification and powerful technologies. Our very own interpretation of an expressive lifestyle is shaping BMW M in the future. A “BMW M only” creation, the first-ever BMW XM is an extravagant statement at the heart of the luxury segment.

It has a resolutely unique identity like no other model in the BMW line-up. It has the best combination of electric power from BMW eDrive, the superior handling of xDrive and the uncontested high-performance of M. The XM is unapologetically forward thinking and designed to break the norm. BMW M fans are all set to sit back and feel the power of something truly new.”