24.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 14, 2023
type here...

Construction of national highways at 10,993 kms in 2022-23: MoRTH

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 13 (PTI): The construction of national highways in 2022-23 was 10,993 kilometres, falling 13.70 per cent short of the government’s target of 12,500 km, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) latest data.

The ministry awarded highways of 12,375 km length in the last financial year.

- Advertisement -

While the pace of the construction of national highways (NH) in the country touched a record high of 37 kilometre a day in 2020-21, it slowed  to 30.11 kilometre a day in 2022-23.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India.

The ministry said it had constructed 10,237 km in 2019-20, 13,327 km in 2020-21 and 10,457 km in 2021-22.

Most Beautiful Hill Stations In Meghalaya!
Most Beautiful Hill Stations In Meghalaya!
7 Days of Bohag Bihu
7 Days of Bohag Bihu
Stunning And Bold Outfits Of Shraddha Das
Stunning And Bold Outfits Of Shraddha Das
Top Engineering Colleges in India
Top Engineering Colleges in India
Top Medical Colleges in India and Their Fees
Top Medical Colleges in India and Their Fees
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

HDFC Ltd opens new office in Dibrugarh

The Hills Times - 0
Most Beautiful Hill Stations In Meghalaya! 7 Days of Bohag Bihu Stunning And Bold Outfits Of Shraddha Das Top Engineering Colleges in India Top Medical Colleges in India and Their Fees