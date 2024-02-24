19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 24, 2024
type here...

Gold slips Rs 80; silver plummets Rs 700

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Feb 23: Gold prices slipped Rs 80 to Rs 62,720 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak cues in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 62,800 per 10 grams.

- Advertisement -

Silver also plummeted Rs 700 to Rs 74,500 per kilogram, while it had closed at Rs 75,200 per kg in the previous close.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 62,720 per 10 grams, down by Rs 80, taking bearish cues from overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading lower at USD 2,019 per ounce, down by USD 8 from the previous close.

Silver was also quoting lower at USD 22.60 per ounce, while it had ended at USD 23 per ounce. (PTI)

Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rohtas To Ranchi Via Kolkata: Akash Deep’s Sensational Journey From Adversity...

The Hills Times - 0
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam 10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover 10 Types Of Parathas To Try Best Places to Visit in Summer in India 10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India