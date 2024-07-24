IDBI Bank reports 40% rise in profits on YoY basis

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: IDBI Bank on Tuesday, announced its quarterly results for Q1 FY25. The Net Profit stood at Rs 1,719 crore for Q1 FY25, registering a strong growth of 40% YoY.

The operating profit stood at Rs 2,076 crore. NIM was recorded at 4.18% and net interest income stood at Rs 3,233 crore in Q1-2025 as against Rs 3,998 crore in Q1-2024. Cost of Deposit stood at 4.58% in Q1-2025 as compared to 4.12% in Q1-2024. CRAR stood at 22.42% with YoY growth of 209 bps. Return on Assets (ROA) at 1.83%, YoY growth of 34 bps and Return on Equity (ROE) at 19.87%, YoY growth of 123 bps. Net NPA at 0.23% as against 0.44% as on June 30, 2023 and Gross NPA at 3.87% as against 5.05% as on June 30, 2023.