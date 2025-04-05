Sikkim Tribal Leader Tseten Tashi Urges Ban on Expeditions to Sacred Mount Khangchen Dzongna

HT Digital

GANGTOK, APR 5: Prominent tribal leader and cultural advocate Tseten Tashi has called for an immediate halt to any proposed expeditions to Mount Khangchen Dzongna, a sacred peak revered by the indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha communities of Sikkim.

In a strong statement issued on Thursday, Tashi emphasized that any attempt to climb the holy mountain would deeply offend the spiritual sentiments of the local people and violate long-standing cultural traditions.

Tashi revealed that he has already sent formal appeals to the Governor of Sikkim, the Chief Minister, and the Secretary of the Ecclesiastical Department, urging them to intervene and prevent any such expedition. His appeal follows reports of a potential attempt to scale the mountain, possibly involving the Indian Army.

Mount Khangchen Dzongna, often described as the “Guardian Deity of Sikkim,” is not just a physical landmark but a living symbol of faith for the Bhutia and Lepcha tribes. For centuries, the mountain has been worshipped as a divine protector, and any effort to scale it is seen as a direct affront to the community’s religious values.

“This sacred mountain is not meant to be conquered; it is to be respected and protected,” Tashi said. “Climbing it would be a blatant violation of our beliefs and also contradicts the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.”

Tashi reminded authorities that the Government of Sikkim had already imposed restrictions on expeditions to the mountain in 2001, a decision that was later endorsed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019. He stressed the need to uphold and enforce these protections to preserve peace, respect cultural sentiments, and prevent unrest.

In addition to cultural concerns, Tashi highlighted the potential environmental consequences. Referring to the recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that caused significant damage across Sikkim, he warned that increased human activity in such ecologically sensitive zones could further destabilize the region.

“We are living in a fragile ecosystem,” he said. “One misstep in the name of adventure can lead to irreversible damage, putting lives and livelihoods at risk.”

Tashi’s appeal has struck a chord across the state, with cultural and religious organizations voicing strong support. Many groups are mobilizing to submit their own representations to the government, echoing the call to protect the sanctity of Mount Khangchen Dzongna.

A community elder from West Sikkim reinforced the sentiment, stating, “This mountain is not just part of our landscape; it is part of our identity. It is a spiritual presence, not a peak to be conquered.”

Urging unity in the face of potential threats to Sikkim’s heritage, Tashi concluded, “Let us come together to safeguard what is sacred to us. We must honor our ancestors and protect this legacy for the generations to come.”