ASSEB Cancels Remaining HS First Year Exams Due to Panchayat Elections

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 5: In light of the upcoming Panchayat elections, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has officially announced the cancellation of the remaining Higher Secondary (HS) First Year Examinations for 2025.

- Advertisement -

The decision was made public on Friday and is attributed to the extensive involvement of teachers in election-related duties.

According to the board’s statement, the Panchayat election process is expected to continue until May 20, 2025. Given the crucial role that teachers play in election preparations—including training sessions, polling duties, and vote counting—the board determined it would be unfeasible to proceed with the remaining exams during this period.

“Due to the Panchayat election schedule announced by the State Election Commission, teachers across the state will be engaged in various responsibilities, making it nearly impossible for institutions to conduct the remaining examinations on time,” the ASSEB said.

The board further clarified that organizing the examinations after the election process would be significantly delayed, disrupting the academic calendar. Hence, it opted to cancel the pending papers altogether.

- Advertisement -

However, the ASSEB assured students that those who appeared for the March 2025 HS First Year exams will still be eligible to sit for the HS Final Examinations in 2026 as per standard board regulations.

The announcement follows the Assam State Election Commission’s release of the official Panchayat election schedule earlier this week.