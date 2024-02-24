IFFCO Retains Top Spot as World’s Leading Cooperative

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) continues to solidify its position as the premier cooperative globally, retaining its Number 1 rank among the top 300 cooperatives worldwide for the second consecutive year.

This prestigious recognition, as outlined in the 2023 edition of the 12th Annual World Cooperative Monitor (WCM) report by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), underscores IFFCO’s substantial contribution to the national GDP and economic prosperity.

The ranking, which is determined by the turnover-to-GDP per capita ratio, highlights IFFCO’s significant role in bolstering India’s economic growth. Notably, IFFCO has ascended to the 72nd position in the overall turnover ranking, a commendable advancement from its previous standing at 97th place.

With a network comprising 35,500 member cooperative societies, 25,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), and 52,400 PMKSK centers, IFFCO is steadfastly advancing towards the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) and ‘Atmanirbhar Krishi’ (Self-reliant Agriculture), serving as a beacon of prosperity through cooperative efforts.

Dr. Uday Shankar Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO, expressed pride in the organization’s continued success, stating, “It is a moment of immense pride for IFFCO and the Indian Cooperative Movement alike. Our unwavering commitment to augmenting farmers’ incomes, fostering nationwide agricultural growth, and fortifying the cooperative sector has been the cornerstone of our journey. Embracing innovation, we have introduced Nanotechnology-based solutions, starting with IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid, which has garnered widespread acclaim among Indian farmers. Our recent launch of IFFCO Nano DAP, recognized in the Annual Budget of the Government of India, further underscores our dedication to driving agricultural excellence. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire IFFCO team and the cooperative fraternity for this remarkable achievement.”