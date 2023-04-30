World’s First Nano DAP liquid fertiliser launched by IFFCO

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 29: World’s first Nano DAP Liquid Fertiliser by IFFCO was introduced, on Saturday by minister of home affairs & cooperation Amit Shah at IFFCO Sadan, New Delhi to provide farmers the means to boost productivity & help increase their income. Shah dedicated the Nano DAP Liquid Fertiliser to the service of the Nation. The ceremony was watched online by millions of farmers, members of cooperatives societies throughout India and Abroad.

Nano DAP Liquid is an efficient source of Nitrogen & Phosphorus and helps in overcoming the Nitrogen & Phosphorus deficiencies in plants. The Nano Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) liquid fertilizer developed by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), the country’s largest fertilizer cooperative, has been notified by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under the Fertilizer Control Order on March 2, 2023. A gazette notification was issued allowing IFFCO to produce Nano DAP liquid in India. It is biologically safe & eco- friendly, fit for residue-free green farming.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah said, “Successful co-operative societies coming out of their framework for research and foraying into new fields have made it a source of inspiration for all co-operative societies today. IFFCO’s product launch of Nano DAP (Liquid) is a significant beginning to making India self-reliant in the field of fertilizers. As the health of crores of Indians is being threatened due to chemical fertilizer-laden land today, IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) will increase both the quality and quantity of products and also of life and make a huge contribution to increasing farmer’s income and land conservation.”

He further appealed to farmers to use more effective liquid Nano Urea and DAP instead of granular urea and DAP. He said that the use of granular urea damages the land as well as the crop and the health of the people. “The total fertilizer production in the country has been 384 lakh metric tonnes. In this cooperative societies have produced 132 lakh metric tonnes. Out of 132 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers, IFFCO alone has produced 90 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers,” he added.

MD IFFCO Dr. US Awasthi said, “Nano DAP liquid is very effective in enhancing the nutritional quality & productivity of crops and has a huge positive impact on the environment thus resulting in a significant reduction in Global Warming.” He further informed that IFFCO has been continuously working on highly Innovative New Age farming technologies and practices for the betterment of the farmers.