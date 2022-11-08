4 Aces Retail Launches Loan Cum Exchange Carnival

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 7: 4 Aces Enfield’s managing director, Chirag Gupta unveiled its first loan cum exchange carnival at its flagship store at Aay Jay tower, beside Zoo Road Post office, Guwahati. The carnival will be held from November 7 to 13 next.

During the carnival, any individual can exchange their bike of any make from any brand for a brand-new Royal Enfield vehicle. The new scheme can be availed starting at a down payment for as low as Rs 4999.

Gupta further added, “During the loan cum exchange carnival, we arrange various bank representatives who can easily help anyone for easy and hassle-free EMI. Royal Enfield, has been upgraded several times over the years.

Its new model, Hunter 350 has very rapidly taken over the market with its best-in-class mileage and features including a 350cc engine available in attractive colours and finish with customisations available.”