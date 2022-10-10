4Aces inaugurates Royal Enfield showroom in Guwahati

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 9: 4Aces Enfield opened its brand-new showroom of Royal Enfield beside Zoo Road Post Office in Guwahati. The showroom was inaugurated by East Guwahati MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya as chief guest in presence of guest of honour Kamrup Metro assistant district transport commissioner Gautam Das, chairman of 4Aces Retail Pvt. Ltd. Ashok Gupta, director Chirag Gupta, regional business manager Mantu Medhi, and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya said, “Royal Enfield does not need any introduction for its bikes. It has a legacy, of its own, for more than a century. I am quite confident that bike lovers will benefit from this showroom not only in sales but also from a service point of view.”

Young entrepreneur, Chirag Gupta commented, “We are focussing on after-sales service. Our motto is to provide the best service to our esteemed customers. For the upcoming festive season, we are also giving silver coins on every bike purchase from our showroom till October 24 next. Apart from this, we are also offering 25% off on service charges till November 10 next.”