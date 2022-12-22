Airtel 5G Plus Now Live In Imphal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: Airtel announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Imphal which will be available to customers in a phased manner. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. Currently operational at Akampat area, War Cemetery,

Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband, and a few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, CEO, of Bharti Airtel, Assam, and North East said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Imphal. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionises education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility, and logistics.