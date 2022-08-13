Airtel launches Wynk Studio for independent artists

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Wynk Music introduced Wynk Studio, India’s largest music distribution ecosystem for independent artists based in India and overseas. The studio will enable artists to launch their music and will also partner with them in monetising their music on a host of platforms and will be a part of Airtel’s digital products portfolio which includes Wynk, and Airtel Xstream, Airtel Ads, and Airtel IQ among others.

- Advertisement -

Further, the studio plans to launch 5000 independent artists on the platform in the next 1 year. This will bring forward unknown talent stymied by the music industry’s three most pressing problems – discovery, monetisation, and analytics, which together determine the difference between success and failure in the Indian music industry. With Wynk Studio as a medium and helped by Airtel’s unparalleled reach, Independent artists have an unprecedented opportunity to take their voice to the audience directly. Wynk has also earmarked a sum of Rs 100 crore to promote local talent on the application and enable their discovery.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Nair, CEO – of Airtel Digital, “The creator economy for music is at a nascent stage but poised to grow significantly. With Wynk Studio, we are building a platform that allows aspiring musicians to pursue their passion and earn income at the same time. Airtel’s experience in music streaming, ability to achieve scale, and long-standing relationship with over 350 million customers will ensure that all stakeholders in the industry have an equal and rewarding journey. We are looking to attract talent from across the world and scale the platform to 5000 artists in the next 1 year.”