Airtel Xstream Becomes India’s Fastest Growing OTT Aggregator App

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) announced that its video streaming service – Airtel Xstream has achieved a 2 million paid subscriber milestone and is now India’s fastest growing OTT aggregator platform on Monday.

Notably, Airtel Xstream offers India’s largest bouquet of OTT platforms to consumers across mobile and large screen formats. Mobile subscribers can select one OTT provider from the bouquet with a minimum recharge of Rs 148.

Commenting on the milestone, Adarsh Nair, CEO – of Airtel Digital, said, “Airtel XStream is an idea whose time has come. It is a unique product that brings together the best content across India and the world under a single subscription in one app, at the most competitive price possible. Our accelerated growth is due to our ability to meet the needs of the Indian consumer for great regional content. We will be doubling down on our regional strategy with our existing partners and will continue to onboard new partners with stellar regional content catalogs.”

Further, Airtel is looking to achieve 20 million paid subscriptions for Airtel Xstream and looking to bring onboard content partners such as Chaupal TV from Punjab and Kanccha Lannka from Odisha to its roster of OTT content partners. The addition of Chaupal TV and Kanchha Lanka will increase the platform’s appeal to the audiences in Punjab and Odisha and the diaspora based elsewhere in the country. Airtel has also brought on board Social Swag, an influencer commerce platform backed by celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati, and Mahesh Bhupathi.