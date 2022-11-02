23 C
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Amazon Fresh Announces ‘Super Value Days’

BusinessLocal Business
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: Amazon Fresh announced ‘Super Value Days’ till November 7 when customers can avail discounts of up to 45% off on groceries, household essentials, packaged foods, snacks, and beverages, as well as staples among others. Further, the customers can avail of an instant discount of 10% by using an SBI Credit Card and Credit EMI with a minimum transaction of Rs 2,500, and discounts up to Rs 250 from November 1 to 3. Similarly, the ICICI Credit & Debit Card holders can avail of a discount of 10% with a minimum transaction of Rs 2,500, and discounts up to Rs 300 from November 4 to 7, next.

